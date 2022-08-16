- GBP/USD keeps the previous day’s rebound, the consecutive third one from 50% Fibonacci retracement since late July.
- Steady RSI, impending bull cross on MACD teases buyers to overcome immediate hurdle.
- 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, multiple supports to challenge bears.
GBP/USD picks up bids to extend the previous day’s recovery to 1.2100 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair approaches a one-week-old resistance line while also portraying the third bounce off the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August advances.
In addition to the sustained rebound from the key Fibonacci support, steady RSI and a looming bull cross of the MACD also keep the GBP/USD buyers hopeful of overcoming the 1.2110 immediate hurdle.
Even so, the 100-SMA level of 1.2130 acts as an extra filter to the north before giving control to the bulls.
Following that, the 1.2200 threshold may act as an intermediate halt during the run-up to the monthly high near 1.2295.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially test the 200-SMA, around 1.2045 at the latest, before revisiting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2030.
In a case where the GBP/USD bears keep reins past 1.2030 key support, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and late July’s swing low, respectively around 1.1965 and 1.1890, will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2098
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|1.2054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2104
|Daily SMA50
|1.2129
|Daily SMA100
|1.2415
|Daily SMA200
|1.2905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2277
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2111
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2217
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
