GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised to resume downtrend, despite ‘morning star’ formation

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • GBP/USD dips slightly as higher US Treasury yields bolster the US Dollar, following upbeat US data.
  • Technical analysis shows GBP/USD at a pivotal point, with the potential to rise toward 1.2500 if it breaks past the April 23 high of 1.2458.
  • Key downside risks include a retreat to 1.2400 and possibly further to the April 22 low of 1.2299 if current resistance holds firm.

The Pound Sterling is experiencing slight losses against the US Dollar, largely due to the influence of high US Treasury yields that are bolstering the Greenback. This trend was fueled by the release of economic data, which showed that Durable Goods exceeded expectations, leading to a surge in US yields and a favorable environment for the USD. The GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2444, reflecting a 0.04% decrease.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

After forming a ‘morning star,’ the GBP/USD is set to continue to print gains, but traders must decisively clear the April 23 high at 1.2458, which would pave the way toward 1.2500. Up next, the first crucial resistance level would be the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2561, followed by 1.2600.

On the other hand, if GBP/USD remains constrained by the April 23 high, that could pave the way for a retracement to 1.2400. A decisive break would expose April 22 low at 1.2299, which, once surpassed, could open the door to test an upslope support trendline drawn from March 2023 lows that pass at around 1.2250/60.

GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2441
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2449
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2538
Daily SMA50 1.2629
Daily SMA100 1.2652
Daily SMA200 1.2563
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2459
Previous Daily Low 1.2332
Previous Weekly High 1.2499
Previous Weekly Low 1.2367
Previous Monthly High 1.2894
Previous Monthly Low 1.2575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.241
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.238
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2368
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2287
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2241
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.254
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2621

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0700 after US data

EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0700 after US data

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.0700 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed a strong increase in Durable Goods Orders, supporting the USD and making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes 34-year high, attacks 155.00 as intervention risks loom

USD/JPY refreshes 34-year high, attacks 155.00 as intervention risks loom

USD/JPY is renewing a multi-decade high, closing in on 155.00. Traders turn cautious on heightened risks of Japan's FX intervention. Broad US Dollar rebound aids the upside in the major. US Durable Goods data are next on tap. 

USD/JPY News

Gold stays in consolidation above $2,300

Gold stays in consolidation above $2,300

Gold finds it difficult to stage a rebound midweek following Monday's sharp decline but manages to hold above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the green above 4.6% after US data, not allowing the pair to turn north.

Gold News

Worldcoin looks set for comeback despite Nvidia’s 22% crash Premium

Worldcoin looks set for comeback despite Nvidia’s 22% crash

Worldcoin price is in a better position than last week's and shows signs of a potential comeback. This development occurs amid the sharp decline in the valuation of the popular GPU manufacturer Nvidia.

Read more

Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium

Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out

While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower – allowing for key data to have its say. This week's US figures are set to shape the Federal Reserve's decision next week – and the Bank of Japan may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures