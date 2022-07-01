- GBP/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Friday and dived to over a two-week low.
- Technical selling below the 1.2100 mark aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
- Descending trend-channel breakdown supports prospects for a further near-term fall.
The GBP/USD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and tumbled to over a two-week low, around the 1.2030 region heading into the North American session.
The prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, along with growing recession fears, boosted demand for the safe-haven US dollar and prompted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair on Friday. This marked the third day of a sharp fall in the previous four and took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2100 mark.
The subsequent decline below a two-week-old descending trend-channel support confirmed a fresh bearish breakdown and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that bearish technical indicators on the daily chart are still away from being in the oversold territory.
That said, RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart is already flashing overstretched conditions and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair still seems poised to prolong the downward trajectory and challenge the 1.2000 psychological mark before eventually dropping to the YTD low, around the 1.1935 zone.
On the flip side, the aforementioned ascending channel support breakpoint, around the 1.2085 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.2100 mark. Any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.2140-1.2150 region. This, in turn, should cap the GBP/USD pair near the 1.2180-1.2185 supply zone.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.203
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0147
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.21
|Today daily open
|1.2177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2297
|Daily SMA50
|1.2414
|Daily SMA100
|1.2817
|Daily SMA200
|1.3162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0450 as dollar gathers strength
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt after mixed inflation data from the euro area, the EUR/USD pair turned south and declined below 1.0450. The broad-based dollar strength ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI weighs heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD drops two fresh multi-week lows below 1.2050
GBP/USD has extended its slide and declined below 1.2050 during the European session on Friday. Ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar Index clings to gains above 105.00, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls to weakest level since January below $1,790
Gold prolonged this week's bearish trend and witnessed heavy follow-through selling on Friday, marking the fifth successive day of a negative move. Ahead of US data releases, XAU/USD touched its lowest level since late January below $1,790.
Why traders are rushing to exit positions on Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price has had its performance review as the summer kicks off. ADA bulls are returning home with not-that-good a scorecard, and the underperformance could cut short holiday funding for the cryptocurrency.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!