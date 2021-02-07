GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 1.3760 resistance

- GBP/USD holds on to recovery moves above 1.3700.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, immediate rising support line and bullish MACD favor another attempt to break the key resistance line.
GBP/USD eases from intraday high of 1.3740 to 1.3730 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps its run-up beyond 200-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from Thursday amid bullish MACD.
As a result, the bulls are all trying to re-attack the horizontal hurdle around 1.3757-58, a break of which will eye for the March 2018 peak surrounding 1.3775 and the 1.3800 threshold.
It should, however, be noted that the GBP/USD buyers’ dominance past-1.3800 mark will eye for the early April 2018 low near 1.3965 before challenging the 1.4000 psychological magnet.
Alternatively, a downside break of the short-term support line, at 1.3720 now, should quickly drag the quote to a 200-HMA level of 1.3686.
In a case where the GBP/USD sellers keep the reins below 1.3686, the monthly low of 1.3566 will be in the spotlight.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3732
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3664
|Daily SMA50
|1.355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3296
|Daily SMA200
|1.3006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
