GBP/USD Price Analysis: Intraday positive move falters near 200-DMA/50% Fibo. confluence

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday move and faced rejection near the 1.3800 mark.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
- Bulls would wait for a sustained move beyond the 200-day SMA and 50% Fibo. confluence hurdle.
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30-35 pips from two-week tops and was last seen trading with only modest intraday gains, around the 1.3765-70 region.
A combination of factors continued weighing on the US dollar and assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction on Tuesday. However, the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the UK acted as a headwind for the British pound and capped gains for the major.
Looking at the technical picture, the positive move stalled near the 1.3800 confluence hurdle. This comprises the very important 200-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3984-1.3602 downfall, which should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are holding comfortably in the positive territory but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before placing fresh bullish bets.
From current levels, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3745 region is likely to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag the GBP/USD pair back towards testing sub-1.3700 levels, or the 23.6% Fibo. support.
On the flip side, the 1.3800 mark might continue to act as a strong barrier, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains. The GBP/USD pair might then climb to the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3840 region, before aiming to reclaim the 1.3900 mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3773
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3794
|Daily SMA50
|1.3818
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3775
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3734
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3821
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1820, at the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.