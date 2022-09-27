GBP/USD Price Analysis: Inside candle favors a pullback, 1.1000 a key hurdle

- Inside candle formation has bolstered the odds of a pullback move.
- Declining 10-and-20-EMAs still favor a downside bias.
- The RSI (14) is displaying signs of an oversold situation that could trigger a pullback.
The GBP/USD pair has turned sideways after a strong rebound from a fresh multi-decade low of 1.3565 on Monday. The cable is displaying back-and-forth moves in a range of 1.0661-1.0832 and is displaying a volatility contraction phase. This could result in a further decline in the asset as institutional investors might be distributing more inventories.
On the daily scale, the formation of an Inside candlestick pattern has cleared and the downside momentum has paused for a while. The above-mentioned candlestick formation indicates a volatility contraction amid exhaustion on the downside. A pullback move will get strengthened if the cable manages to overstep Monday’s high at 1.0931. The downward sloping trendline placed from June 14 low at 1.1934 will act as a major barricade for the counter.
Meanwhile, the declining 10-and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.1040 and 1.1267 respectively favor more weakness.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in an oversold territory around 17.00, which indicates that a pullback move cannot be ruled out. Even for a further downside, the momentum oscillator needs to cool down for once.
A break above Monday’s high at 1.0931 will activate the Inside Candle formation and will send the cable towards the round-level resistance at 1.1000, followed by 10-EMA at 1.1120.
On the flip side, the cable will lose significance further if drops below Monday’s low at 1.0339, which will drag the asset towards the round-level support at 1.0200. A slippage below the latter will direct the cable towards parity.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.0687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1424
|Daily SMA50
|1.1783
|Daily SMA100
|1.2029
|Daily SMA200
|1.2641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0931
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0339
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.006
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1558
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
