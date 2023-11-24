GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds positive ground below the mid-1.2500s, further upside looks favorable

- GBP/USD gains traction near 1.2540 ahead of the US PMI data.
- The pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour EMA; the RSI indicator stands in bullish territory above 50.
- 1.2550 will be the first resistance level; the critical support level will emerge at 1.2525.
The GBP/USD pair gains ground to a two-month high of 1.2575 and then pulled back to 1.2540 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The uptick of the pair is supported by the stronger-than-expected UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI data for November. The attention will shift to the US S&P Global PMI data, due later on Friday.
On Thursday, the preliminary UK S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI grew unexpectedly in November, coming in at 50.1 in November from 48.7 in October, better than expected of 48.7. Additionally, the Manufacturing PMI improved to 46.7 versus 44.8 prior, while the Services PMI rose to 50.5 from 49.5 previously. The British Pound (GBP) surged against the US Dollar (USD) as the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey suggested interest rates could remain higher for longer than priced by investors.
According to the four-hour chart, GBP/USD holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), suggesting the path of least resistance is to the upside. The upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.2550 will be the first resistance level for the pair. The next hurdle is seen near a high of November 23 at 1.2575. Further north, the upside target to watch is a high of September 4 at 1.2642, followed by a high of September 1 at 1.2713.
On the downside, the critical support level will emerge at 1.2525, portraying the confluence of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and the 50-hour EMA. A break below the latter will pave the way to the 100-hour EMA and a psychological round mark at the 1.2500–1.2505 region. Any follow-through selling will see a drop to a high of November 16 at 1.2456 and finally at 1.2400 (round figure).
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in the bullish territory above 50, indicating further upside looks favorable.
(This story was corrected on November 24 at 08:13 GMT to say, in the first paragraph, that the GBP/USD pair gained ground to a two-month high of 1.2575, not 1.2569.)
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2538
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2334
|Daily SMA50
|1.226
|Daily SMA100
|1.2501
|Daily SMA200
|1.2453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2489
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2506
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2522
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2664
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads for highest weekly close since August
The EUR/USD is trading near 1.0925, consolidating modest daily gains supported by a weaker US Dollar on a shortened session. The pair is headed toward the highest weekly close since early August. Attention turns to next week’s data which includes EZ inflation and US Core PCE.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2600 amid thin trading
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2600, sustaining its recovery after mixed US PMI data on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data released on Thursday. Thin trading conditions could exaggerate the GBP/USD price action.
Gold price clings to gains around $2,000 amid mixed US PMI data
Gold price is struggling to capitalize on mixed US PMI data in American trading on Black Friday. A broadly weaker US Dollar continues to underpin the sentiment around Gold price, despite the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. US stock and bond markets are due for an early close.
Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Week ahead – All eyes on OPEC+ meeting, US and Eurozone inflation to dominate too
Oil’s fortunes hinge on OPEC+ meeting outcome on Thursday. Eurozone flash inflation and US core PCE also due on Thursday. RBNZ to likely hold rates on Wednesday. Loonie faces GDP and employment tests in addition to OPEC+ decision.