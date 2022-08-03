- A usual corrective move may drag the cable towards 1.2100.
- The 50-EMA at 1.2129 is still untouched but is likely to get tested sooner.
- A range shift by the RSI (14) to 40.00-60.00 indicates that the cable has surrendered the upside momentum.
The GBP/USD pair has corrected to near 1.2140 after surrendering the critical support of 1.2180 on Tuesday. The cable witnessed an extreme sell-off on Tuesday after failing to recapture monthly highs at 1.2293. A corrective move is likely to expand further as investors have underpinned risk-off impulse due to escalating US-China tensions over Taiwan.
On a four-hour scale, the cable is auctioning in a Rising Channel formation that favors a north-side on a broader note but faces various healthy corrections in the upside journey. The upper portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from July 13 high at 1.1968 while the lower portion is plotted from July 14 low at 1.1760.
The asset has surrendered the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2190 while the 50-EMA at 1.2129 is still untouched but is likely to be tested sooner.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that gold prices are not carrying bullish momentum for a while.
A minor pullback towards 1.2150 will be a bargain sell for the market participants. This will drag the cable towards the round-level support at 1.2100. A decisive slippage below 1.2100 will unleash the greenback bulls and the cable will drag further to July 29 low at 1.2063.
On the flip side, the cable may start a fresh bullish impulsive wave if the asset oversteps the 20-EMA at 1.2190. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset towards July 29 high at 1.2246, followed by a monthly high at 1.2294.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2151
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|1.2249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2
|Daily SMA50
|1.2216
|Daily SMA100
|1.2518
|Daily SMA200
|1.2981
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2294
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2242
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
