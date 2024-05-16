- GBP/USD pullbacks from weekly highs, down 0.25%, after testing 1.2700.
- Momentum remains bullish, with potential to test 1.2803 and YTD high at 1.2893.
- Further retracement could challenge support at 1.2634/31 and 50-DMA at 1.2594.
The Pound Sterling erased Wednesday’s gains against the US Dollar as investors pushed the major to new weekly highs on the disinflation evolution in the United States (US). Although investors are pricing 38 basis points rate cuts by the Federal Reserve toward the end of the year, the Greenback is staging a comeback. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2654, down 0.25%.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD retreated from weekly highs after briefly testing 1.2700 as buyers failed to decisively crack that level, followed by the April 9 high of 1.2709. Despite that, the uptrend remains intact, with buyers taking a respite.
Momentum, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggests that bulls are in charge, which could lead to further gains.
If buyers manage to reclaim 1.2709, this could potentially open the door for testing 1.2803, the March 21 high, and even the year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.2893.
On the other hand, a continuation of the retracement witnessed on Thursday could set the scenario to challenge the confluence of the May 3 high and the 100-day moving average (DMA) at around 1.2634/31 before diving toward the 50-DMA at 1.2594.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.251
|Daily SMA50
|1.2593
|Daily SMA100
|1.2633
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2687
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2594
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2823
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
