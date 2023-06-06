GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable prods three-day downtrend above 1.2400, further rise appears difficult

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD stays defensive after three-day losing streak, rebounds of late.
  • Pound Sterling’s recovery from fortnight-old support line, improving oscillators lure buyers.
  • 200-SMA, one-month-long horizontal resistance area challenge Cable bulls.

GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.2425 during early Wednesday morning in Asia, after declining in the last three consecutive days. In doing so, the Cable pair rebounds from a two-week-old ascending support line to consolidate the weekly loss, after snapping a three-week downtrend in the last.

That said, the steady RSI (14) line joins the receding bearish bias of the MACD signals to back the latest run-up in the Pound Sterling price.

However, the 200-bar SMA level of 1.2475 by the press time challenges GBP/USD bulls.

Even if the quote manages to remain firmer past the key SMA, a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since early May, close to 1.2540-45, quickly followed by the 1.2550 psychological level, will act as an extra filter towards the north.

Should the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.2550 hurdle, the 1.2600 round figure and the previous monthly high of 1.2680 can lure them.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair sellers need validation from the aforementioned support line, close to 1.2400 at the latest. Following that, a quick fall to May’s bottom of 1.2308 can’t be ruled out.

Though, multiple levels marked during February and March highlight 1.2300-2270 as a tough nut to crack for the Pound Sterling sellers to break afterward.

Overall, GBP/USD is likely to recover but the upside room appears limited.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2425
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.2442
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2454
Daily SMA50 1.2456
Daily SMA100 1.2303
Daily SMA200 1.1998
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.246
Previous Daily Low 1.2369
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2425
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2332
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2569

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

