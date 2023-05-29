GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable buyers approach 1.2400 resistance confluence

- GBP/USD grinds near intraday high, extends previous day’s rebound from two-month low.
- Convergence of 50-EMA, 13-day-old descending trend line challenges Cable pair buyers.
- Downbeat RSI underpins corrective bounce off 100-EMA, ascending trend line from last November also checks Pound Sterling bears.
GBP/USD pares monthly losses, the first in three, around 1.2360 during early Monday as markets in the UK and the US are off for the Memorial Day holiday. In doing so, the Cable pair extends the previous day’s recovery from the last levels since early April as the US Dollar retreats from a multi-day high despite the Biden-McCarthy deal on debt ceiling extension.
Also read: GBP/USD recovers from 1.2350 as USD Index drops amid US debt-ceiling raise approval
That said, the below 50 levels of the RSI line, placed at 14, joins the 100-Exopnential Moving Average (EMA) to put a floor under the Pound Sterling pair around the 1.2300 round figure.
Even so, the bearish MACD signals and the 1.2400 resistance confluence, including the 50-EMA and a two-week-old descending trend line, restrict immediate upside moves of the GBP/USD pair.
Following that, the tops marked market during late 2022 and in the last month, around 1.2440 and 1.2585 in that order, could act as the final defense of the Cable bears.
On the contrary, a downside break of the 100-EMA level surrounding 1.2300 isn’t an open invitation to the Pound Sterling bears as an upward-sloping support line from November 2022, close to 1.2230 could restrict further downside of the pair.
Though, a clear downside break of the 1.2230 support won’t hesitate to challenge the 1.2000 round figure on its way to meet early 2023 low surrounding 1.1840.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2357
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2435
|Daily SMA100
|1.2288
|Daily SMA200
|1.1978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2363
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
