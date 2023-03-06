GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls travel through a bumpy road past 1.2000

- GBP/USD picks up bids to reverse the week-start pullback.
- Ascending trend line from the last Thursday restricts immediate downside, 100-SMA guards further advances.
- A clear break of two-month-old support line becomes necessary for the Cable bears to retake control.
- MACD conditions, repeated bounces off short-term support line keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD prints mild gains around 1.2030 as it pares the week-start losses during early Tuesday’s trading.
In doing so, the Cable pair marks another bounce off the ascending support line from the last Thursday. Additionally luring the buyers are the bullish MACD signals.
However, the 100-SMA level surrounding 1.2040 caps the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from early February, near 1.2050, appears the key for the pair buyers to cross if they wish to keep the reins and aim for the 200-SMA hurdle surrounding 1.2150.
It should be noted that the mid-February highs near 1.2270 could lure the GBP/USD bulls past 1.2150.
On the flip side, a clear break of the immediate support line, near 1.2010 by the press time, needs validation from the 1.2000 psychological magnet to convince the Cable bears.
Even so, an upward-sloping support line from early January, close to 1.1940 by the press time, becomes crucial for the GBP/USD bears to conquer to retake control.
Should the quote successfully breaks the 1.1940 support, the odds of witnessing a slump to the yearly low of 1.1841 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.2045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.1985
|Daily SMA200
|1.1916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
