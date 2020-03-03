GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggling to find acceptance above 1.2800 mark

- GBP/USD once again showed some resilience below mid-1.2700s and regained traction.
- The uptick lacked any strong follow-through and struggled to sustain above 1.2800 mark
The GBP/USD pair continued showing some resilience below mid-1.2700s and managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The uptick lacked any strong follow-through beyond 50-hour SMA and once again failed to find acceptance above the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been steadily recovering from the bearish territory and support prospects for some intraday gains. However, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily chart maintained their bearish bias and warrant some caution for bullish traders.
This coupled with the fact that the pair last week confirmed a break below a two-month-old descending trend-channel the near-term technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. Hence, any attempted positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Sustained weakness below the 1.2740-30 horizontal zone will reaffirm the bearish outlook, which might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2700 round-figure mark and accelerate the slide further towards its next major support near the 1.2630-25 region.
Conversely, some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2800-1.2810 region has the potential to lift the cross back towards the overnight swing highs, around mid-1.2800s. The momentum could further get extended towards the next hurdle near the 1.2930 supply zone.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2787
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2942
|Daily SMA50
|1.3021
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.2701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2851
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3018
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
