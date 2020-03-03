GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggling to find acceptance above 1.2800 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD once again showed some resilience below mid-1.2700s and regained traction.
  • The uptick lacked any strong follow-through and struggled to sustain above 1.2800 mark

The GBP/USD pair continued showing some resilience below mid-1.2700s and managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The uptick lacked any strong follow-through beyond 50-hour SMA and once again failed to find acceptance above the 1.2800 round-figure mark.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been steadily recovering from the bearish territory and support prospects for some intraday gains. However, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily chart maintained their bearish bias and warrant some caution for bullish traders.

This coupled with the fact that the pair last week confirmed a break below a two-month-old descending trend-channel the near-term technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. Hence, any attempted positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity.

Sustained weakness below the 1.2740-30 horizontal zone will reaffirm the bearish outlook, which might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2700 round-figure mark and accelerate the slide further towards its next major support near the 1.2630-25 region.

Conversely, some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2800-1.2810 region has the potential to lift the cross back towards the overnight swing highs, around mid-1.2800s. The momentum could further get extended towards the next hurdle near the 1.2930 supply zone.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2787
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2942
Daily SMA50 1.3021
Daily SMA100 1.299
Daily SMA200 1.2701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2851
Previous Daily Low 1.2741
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2809
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.272
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.261
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2941

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call

EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met expectations with 1.2%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony

GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday

Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday

Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,

Read more

Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark

Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum beyond the $1600 mark.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures