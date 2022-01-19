GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a discount and break above 1.3690

- GBP/USD bulls could start to engage at a discount.
- Bulls will be looking for a break into fresh highs on the daily chart.
As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: To follow in the euro's footsteps, 1.3690 is critical, cable has moved in on a deeper layer of support.
GBP/USD prior analysis
The price was under pressure in the above analysis and the US dollar flexed its muscles in overnight trade, sending cable down a notch as follows:
If bulls start to engage at this juncture at a discount to the prior levels, then demand could build and see the price rally in days to follow in a bullish extension.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
The bulls will need to get over the 4-hour structures near 1.3650 and 1.3690.
