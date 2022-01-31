GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from 1.3450 immediate hurdle

- GBP/USD grinds higher after posting the biggest daily gains in a month.
- A confluence of 50-DMA, fortnight-old descending trend line restricts short-term downside.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of 100-DMA.
GBP/USD holds onto the previous day’s resistance break around 1.3440-45 during a quiet start to Tuesday’s Asian session.
The cable pair rose past a downward sloping trend line from January 14 following its bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of December 2021 to January 2022 upside.
However, the 50% Fibo. level guards the quote’s further advances around 1.3450, a break of which will direct the GBP/USD prices towards the 100-DMA level of 1.3517.
It’s worth noting that the 1.3500 threshold will act as an intermediate halt whereas the 1.3600 round figure may lure GBP/USD bulls past 1.3517.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the 50-DMA and resistance-turned-support line near 1.3420 becomes the key nearby support to watch during the quote’s pullback moves.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the recent swing low, respectively around 1.3385 and 1.3355, will challenge the GBP/USD sellers.
Overall, GBP/USD prices have recently crossed a short-term key hurdle and hence may witness further recovery.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3444
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|1.3397
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3561
|Daily SMA50
|1.3418
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3433
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3499
