GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from 1.3450 immediate hurdle

  • GBP/USD grinds higher after posting the biggest daily gains in a month.
  • A confluence of 50-DMA, fortnight-old descending trend line restricts short-term downside.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of 100-DMA.

GBP/USD holds onto the previous day’s resistance break around 1.3440-45 during a quiet start to Tuesday’s Asian session.

The cable pair rose past a downward sloping trend line from January 14 following its bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of December 2021 to January 2022 upside.

However, the 50% Fibo. level guards the quote’s further advances around 1.3450, a break of which will direct the GBP/USD prices towards the 100-DMA level of 1.3517.

It’s worth noting that the 1.3500 threshold will act as an intermediate halt whereas the 1.3600 round figure may lure GBP/USD bulls past 1.3517.

Meanwhile, a convergence of the 50-DMA and resistance-turned-support line near 1.3420 becomes the key nearby support to watch during the quote’s pullback moves.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the recent swing low, respectively around 1.3385 and 1.3355, will challenge the GBP/USD sellers.

Overall, GBP/USD prices have recently crossed a short-term key hurdle and hence may witness further recovery.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3444
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.35%
Today daily open 1.3397
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3561
Daily SMA50 1.3418
Daily SMA100 1.3525
Daily SMA200 1.3721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3433
Previous Daily Low 1.3365
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3358
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3407
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3391
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3364
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.333
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3296
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3432
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3466
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3499

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

