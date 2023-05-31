GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls meet key resistance, bears lurking

- GBP/USD bears eye 1.2370s and then the trendline support into the congestion towards 1.2350.
- Bulls look for a move to test resistance within the right-hand shoulder.
GBP/USD bulls are stepping in at support and eye an upside continuation to test daily resistance again. The following illustrates a scenario whereby we could see a shorter-term bearish correction playout before the next bullish impulse.
GBP/USD daily charts
The price is sideways with a bearish bias in the main, longer-term.
The right-hand side shoulder´s bullish thrust was strong and this signifies that there could be more upside to come. This can be read as follows on the four-hour chart:
GBP/USD H4 chart
The price has rallied into a high-volume candle and has met resistance. This leaves the meanwhile focus on a correction into the 1.2370s and then the trendline support into the congestion towards 1.2350. Bulls could be encouraged to reengage at a discount and this could be the fuel for the next bullish impulse for a higher high within the right-hand shoulder.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles to breach 0.6500 as poor China's PMI offsets upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD is seeing intense selling pressure and breaches 0.6500 after the Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI sank further into contraction in May. Investors shrugged off hot Australian inflation data and strong Construction Work figures amid resurfacing China economic worries.
EUR/USD buyers flirt with resistance-turned-support near 1.0730
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.0730-35 as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s recovery from a 10-week low amid Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session. The Euro pair portrays the market’s anxiety as the key European/US data and events stand ready to prod the market’s momentum.
Gold: Softer US Dollar underpins rebound, focus on US politics, employment data
Gold keeps the previous day’s corrective bounce off a short-term key support while making rounds to $1,960 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The precious metal portrays the market’s sluggish mood ahead of the key United States data/events as XAU/USD bears run out of steam.
Binance exchange to let traders keep collateral in banks, details
Binance exchange has devised what could very well be the solution to counterparty risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. Based on a recent report, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume is considering a future where users can keep their trading collateral in banks instead of on crypto exchanges.
Debt ceiling deal keeps dollar locked in devaluation spiral
Fiscal hawks weren't optimistic when Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House. The California Republican's track record was dismal when it comes to spending restraint. Nearly 5 months into his term, it is now apparent McCarthy has no intention of holding the line against government expansion.