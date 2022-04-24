- GBP/USD bulls moving in and eye a significant correction.
- The M-information is compelling and eye a key confluence area.
GBP/USD is under pressure but the bulls could be on the verge of making a move which would be anticipated to be a significant correction in the days ahead.
The following illustrates the market structure and prospects of a reversion along the Fibonacci retracement scale.
GBP/USD daily chart
The M-formation is a bullish reversion pattern with a high completion rate whereby the price would be expected to revert to the neckline of the pattern. However, in this case, the pattern is overextended:
In this scenario, the 38.2% Fibonacci could well be a more achievable target given the strength of the sell-off.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears run into a monthly demand area, eyes on critical data ahead
AUD/USD is poised for further downside for the week ahead, but that will depend on a key area of support giving out and traders will be looking for a catalyst in this week's inflation data from Australia.
USD/JPY opens in the previous consolidation area of 127.46-129.40
USD/JPY kick-starts Monday’s session on a flat note as uncertainty loom amid aggressive Fed. Soaring inflation and lower unemployment levels are indicating a jumbo rate hike from the Fed.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Cardano price is on the cusp of a 50% return for daredevils
Cardano (ADA) price looks to be on the cusp of booking a third consecutive losing streak. But under the hood, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals that bulls are pushing against and are buying on the dips in a fade-in trade.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies
Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers.