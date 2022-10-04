  • The cable has entered the highest auction area which was recorded in the downside journey.
  • Bulls have crossed the 200-EMA for the first time in the past 11 weeks.
  • The RSI (14) has established into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 comfortably.

The GBP/USD pair is struggling to smash the psychological resistance of 1.1500 after a juggernaut rally. The asset is gathering momentum at elevated levels and is expected to continue its six-day winning streak after overstepping Tuesday’s high at 1.1490. The major witnessed a responsive buying action after forming a buying tail on September 26.

On a four-hour scale, the cable has entered into the demon’s arena where most of the trading activity took place while the downside journey of the asset. The major has poked the prior balanced area in a 1.1370-1.1770 range, which serves as the highest auction territory.

The asset has crossed the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1400 for the first time after a period of 11 weeks. Also, a bullish crossover delivered by the 20 and 50-EMAs at 1.1051 adds to the upside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has been established in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that bullish momentum has been activated.

A minor pullback to near September 19 low at 1.1355 will serve as a bargain buy to the market participants, which will drive the asset towards the psychological resistance at 1.1500, followed by an August 31 high at 1.1694.

On the flip side, a downside break of the September 30 low at 1.1235 will drag the cable towards September 28 high at 1.0916. A slippage below the latter will drag the asset further towards September 29 low at 1.0763.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1467
Today Daily Change 0.0143
Today Daily Change % 1.26
Today daily open 1.1324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1293
Daily SMA50 1.1688
Daily SMA100 1.1968
Daily SMA200 1.2583
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1335
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1235
Previous Weekly Low 1.0339
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1181
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1497
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1659

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

