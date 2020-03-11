GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge descending channel resistance, around 1.2960-65 region

- GBP/USD reverses the BoE rate cut-led slide to one-week lows.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The GBP/USD pair managed to find decent support near the lower end of a short-term descending trend-channel and quickly reversed an early slide to one-week lows – triggered by the BoE's emergency rate cut.
The pair jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. As the BoE Governor Mark Caney's press conference got underway, the pair held steady above mid-1.2900s.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart are yet to catch up with the pair's strong intraday rally of over 100 pips and warrants some caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Hence, any subsequent strength seems more likely to meet with some fresh supply near the mentioned trend-channel resistance, around the 1.2975 region, which is closely followed by the key 1.30 psychological mark.
The latter coincides with 100-hour SMA, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for intraday bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains, possibly back towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2900-1.2890 region now seems to act as strong immediate support, which if broken, might turn the pair vulnerable to head towards retesting the channel support near the 1.2815-10 area.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2936
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2911
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2942
|Daily SMA50
|1.3008
|Daily SMA100
|1.2994
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3129
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2882
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces above 1.29 after a surprise BOE rate cut, ahead of the budget
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 after falling earlier in response to the surprise BOE double-dose rate cut of 50bp to 0.25% in an unscheduled more to counter the coronavirus crisis. It comes ahead of the UK Budget coming later in the day.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.
Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed
The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.