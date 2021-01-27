GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 10-day SMA post-Powell speech

- GBP/USD consolidates recent losses near key short-term SMA support.
- Ascending trend line from January 11 adds to the downside filter.
- Powell tried to placate bears but gained little success ahead of US Q4 GDP.
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700, at 1.3695 now, while trying to keep the latest corrective pullback. In doing so, the quote stays above 10-day SMA, amid strong RSI conditions, during the early Asian trading session on Thursday.
The quote refreshed the 32-month peak the previous day before declining to 1.3659 on broad US dollar strength. While the Fed’s dovish halt favored the greenback’s demand, due to its safe-haven nature, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism seemed to have triggered the latest bounce.
Read: Powell speech: Jury is out on whether there will be economic scarring
However, traders are cautious ahead of the key preliminary readings of the US Q4 GDP, expected 3.9% versus 33.4% prior, up for publishing at 13:30 GMT.
Technically, strong RSI conditions and successful trading beyond 10-day SMA, currently around 1.3665, favors the GBP/USD buyers to challenge the May 2018 high of 1.3772. Though, the recent top near 1.3755-60 offers an extra filter to the north whereas the April 24, 2018 low near 1.3920 can lure the bulls beyond 1.3772.
Alternatively, the pair’s declines below the 10-day SMA level of 1.3665 need to break a confluence of the short-term ascending support line and 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3640-35, to convince GBP/USD sellers. Following that, the monthly low near 1.3450 should gain the market’s attention.
Overall, the GBP/USD prices are in an uptrend backed by strong RSI and weak US dollar.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3687
|Today Daily Change
|-53 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3635
|Daily SMA50
|1.3492
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.2956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3745
|Previous Daily Low
|1.361
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD consolidates biggest losses in two weeks around 1.2100 as focus shifts to US Q4 GDP
EUR/USD keeps bounce off eight-day low but struggles to hold 1.2100. The currency major dropped to the lowest since January 18 the previous day. European Consumer Confidence, German inflation and US Jobless Claims can also entertain traders.
Gold struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP
Gold fades the corrective pullback despite snapping two-day losing streak. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. Fed marked dovish halt, Powell tried to placate bears.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.