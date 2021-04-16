GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears stepping up at critical resistance

- GBP/USD is in the hands of the bears following a significant correction.
- Bears seeking a downside extension below hourly support.
The daily chart is coinciding with a longer-term bearish outlook that opens risk to the downside having completed a significant correction of the prior bearish impulse.
Bears can target a downside extension from the lower time frames and the following illustrates just that:
Daily chart
The price is now breaking to the downside and there can be a follow-through expected to test the prior support.
1-hour chart
Bears will be looking to engage on the lower time frames seeking an optimal entry point from old support that would be now expected to act as resistance on a break and restest of the structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
