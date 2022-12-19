  • GBP/USD stays depressed on breaking five-week-old support line even as 200-DMA defends buyers.
  • Gravestone Doji bearish candlestick, most bearish MACD signals in two months suggest further downside.
  • Buyers need validation from 1.2360 to retake control.

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 as it seesaws between the previous support line and the 200-DMA during early Tuesday. Even so, a bearish candlestick formation and the most bearish MACD signals since late September keep the sellers hopeful.

That said, the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.2090 holds the key to the GBP/USD pair’s further downside targeting the late November swing low of 1.1900.

It’s worth noting that multiple supports around 1.1770-60 and October’s peak near 1.1645 could challenge GBP/USD bears past 1.1900.

In a case where the Cable pair remains bearish below 1.1645, the odds of witnessing a gradual south-run towards October’s low near 1.1060 and then to the 1.1000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, the support-turned-resistance line from November 11, around 1.2185, guards the quote’s immediate upside.

Following that, the previous day’s top of 1.2242 challenges the GBP/USD buyers as a break of which would defy the gravestone bearish candlestick.

Even so, a two-week-old horizontal resistance area near 1.2345-60 holds the gate for the Cable bull’s welcome.

Overall, GBP/USD is likely to decline further until crossing 1.2242.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2153
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.2162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2144
Daily SMA50 1.1732
Daily SMA100 1.1675
Daily SMA200 1.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2223
Previous Daily Low 1.212
Previous Weekly High 1.2447
Previous Weekly Low 1.212
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.201
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2217
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2272
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.232

 

 

