GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears battle two-week-old support line above 1.3900

- GBP/USD fades three-day downtrend, trades choppy above 1.3900 off-late.
- 100-bar SMA adds to the immediate support, 50-bar SMA, weekly resistance line guard further recoveries.
- MACD seems to drop the bearish bias, repeated bounces off short-term support line also favor the bulls.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3930, up 0.06% intraday, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The cable dropped during the previous three days before recently bouncing off a short-term ascending trend line and 100-bar SMA.
The corrective pullback dims bearish MACD signals and hence suggests further upside towards the 1.4000 threshold. However, any further recoveries need to cross the 50-bar SMA level of 1.4025 and a falling trend line from February 24, currently around 1.4075, to convince sterling buyers.
Should GBP/USD prices manage to successfully cross 1.4075, the 1.4100 round-figure and 1.4185 can offer intermediate halts during the run-up to refresh the multi-month tops, marked the previous month, around 1.4245.
Alternatively, a clear downside below the stated support line, near 1.3900, will be challenged by three-week-old horizontal support around 1.3870-65.
Also acting as a downside filter for the GBP/USD pair is February 17 low near 1.3830.
Overall, GBP/USD eyes to regain the upside momentum but immediate hurdles test the bulls.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3926
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.388
|Daily SMA50
|1.3719
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3999
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4075
