GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears battle key support above 1.4100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD holds lower ground near important support confluence.
  • RSI conditions suggest further declines, 100-SMA adds to the downside filters.
  • Bulls need to cross weekly resistance line for fresh entries.

GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.4115 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The dropped the previous day but is yet to conquer the 1.4115 support convergence comprising a monthly rising trend line and the weekly support line.

Although bearish MACD signals break of the 1.4115 immediate support, the 1.4100 threshold and 100-SMA around 1.4085 could test the GBP/USD bears afterward.

If at all the sellers keep reins past 1.4085, the return of 1.4000 psychological magnet, portrayed by a three-week-old horizontal line, can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, the corrective pullback can have multiple hurdles around 1.4150 before the GBP/USD buyers could attack a short-term resistance line close to 1.4200.

It should, however, be noted that sustained trading beyond 1.4200 will help the cable buyers to refresh the monthly top surrounding 1.4235 while targeting February’s peak near 1.4245.

Overall, GBP/USD traders inside a short-term symmetrical triangle and is likely to extend the sideways grind.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.4118
Today Daily Change -36 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.25%
Today daily open 1.4154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4042
Daily SMA50 1.3911
Daily SMA100 1.3854
Daily SMA200 1.3512
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4211
Previous Daily Low 1.4116
Previous Weekly High 1.4234
Previous Weekly Low 1.4077
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4152
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4014
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.43

 

 

