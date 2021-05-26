GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears battle key support above 1.4100

- GBP/USD holds lower ground near important support confluence.
- RSI conditions suggest further declines, 100-SMA adds to the downside filters.
- Bulls need to cross weekly resistance line for fresh entries.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.4115 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The dropped the previous day but is yet to conquer the 1.4115 support convergence comprising a monthly rising trend line and the weekly support line.
Although bearish MACD signals break of the 1.4115 immediate support, the 1.4100 threshold and 100-SMA around 1.4085 could test the GBP/USD bears afterward.
If at all the sellers keep reins past 1.4085, the return of 1.4000 psychological magnet, portrayed by a three-week-old horizontal line, can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the corrective pullback can have multiple hurdles around 1.4150 before the GBP/USD buyers could attack a short-term resistance line close to 1.4200.
It should, however, be noted that sustained trading beyond 1.4200 will help the cable buyers to refresh the monthly top surrounding 1.4235 while targeting February’s peak near 1.4245.
Overall, GBP/USD traders inside a short-term symmetrical triangle and is likely to extend the sideways grind.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4118
|Today Daily Change
|-36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|1.4154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4042
|Daily SMA50
|1.3911
|Daily SMA100
|1.3854
|Daily SMA200
|1.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair refreshed the weekly bottom before bouncing off an ascending support line from May 17 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD poised to challenge the 1.4100 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remained under selling pressure and bottomed for the day at 1.4111, a fresh weekly low, consolidating nearby at the end of the American session.
Gold bulls tiring around $1,900 but daily support holds
Gold prices were struggling to hold the bid above $1,900 on Wednesday's New York session. The price of gold was lower on the day by 0.15% into the closing bell on Wall Street. All eyes turn to the month-end and the final key data releases in the US.
VeChain price stabilizes, VET projects 80% gain on the return of FOMO
VeChain price just broke out from a bullish formation on the four-chart after a period of intense volatility that was highlighted by a 250% rebound off the May 19 crash lows. The developing breakout is in ...
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq surges 70 points; Larimar Therapeutics shares plummet
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 34,358.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 13,728.18. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,195.92.