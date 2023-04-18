GBP/USD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.2400 ahead of UK Employment data

- GBP/USD is marching towards 1.2400 ahead of UK labor market data.
- March’s UK Employment data will have a significant impact on the interest rate decision by the BoE.
- A mind correction in the USD Index to 102.00 has provided some support to the cable.
The GBP/USD pair has extended its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.2380 in the Asian session. The Cable is approaching the round-level resistance of 1.2400 ahead of the release of the United Kingdom Employment data.
Sheer volatility is expected from the Pound Sterling as the labor market data will have a significant impact on the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE), which is scheduled for May. The Claimant Count Change is expected to decline by 11.8k, higher than the former release of 11.2K. The continuous addition of job seekers into the labor force indicates tight labor market conditions. Three-month Unemployment Rate is likely to remain steady at 3.7%. Average Earnings excluding bonuses are expected to soften to 6.2% from the former recording of 6.5%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has slipped to near 102.00, showing lackluster performance amid an absence of economic indicators this week. However, investors will keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Beige Book, which provides the current economic situation of 12 Fed districts.
GBP/USD has shifted into a bearish trajectory after a breakdown of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. The upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from March 24 low at 1.2191 while the horizontal resistance is placed from April 04 high at 1.2525.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2404 is acting as a barricade for the Pound Sterling bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.000, indicating the downside momentum is active.
A slippage below April 10 low at 1.2345 will expose the asset to March 30 low at 1.2294 followed by March 27 low at 1.2219.
On the flip side, a recovery move above April 13 high at 1.2537 will drive the asset towards a fresh 10-month high at 1.2597, which is 08 June 2022 high. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to May 27 high at 1.2667.
GBP/USD two-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2383
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2375
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2546
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2386
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
