GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.2400 guards immediate upside

- GBP/USD struggles to find traction after a three-day winning streak.
- A confluence of short-term key SMAs restricts immediate upside.
- Sellers wait for entry below the three-week-old support line.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.2365 during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the Cable remains below a confluence of 21-day and 10-day SMA while staying above 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside.
Not only the pair’s trading between the key technical levels but a lack of direction from MACD also suggests the traders’ indecision.
It should also be noted that in addition to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, near 1.2300, an upward sloping trend line since April 07, around 1.2285, also adds to the pair’s downside support.
Should GBP/USD prices slip below 1.2285, challenges to the monthly low near 1.2165 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 1.2400 resistance confluence on a daily closing basis will have to clear 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2515 before pushing the buyers towards 200-day SMA level of 1.2655.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2366
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2406
|Daily SMA50
|1.2489
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2377
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2298
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2247
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2479
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
