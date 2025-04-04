1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Yesterday, 03 Apr, when GBP was at 1.3030, we highlighted the following: 'Upward momentum is building rapidly, but GBP must break and hold above 1.3080 before further gains are likely. The likelihood of GBP breaking clearly above 1.3080 will remain intact as long as 1.2940 is not breached.' We did not anticipate GBP to surge to 1.3207. While deeply overbought short-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of range-trading, as long as 1.2940 (no change in ‘strong support’ level from yesterday) is not breached, there is a chance for GBP to test the major weekly resistance at 1.3300 later on."

24-HOUR VIEW: "After GBP surged on Wednesday, we highlighted yesterday that 'while the sharp rally appears to be excessive, it is not showing any signs of pausing just yet.' However, we pointed out, “given the deeply overbought conditions, GBP is unlikely to break clearly above 1.3080.” GBP easily broke above 1.3080 and reached 1.3207 before pulling back sharply to close at 1.3100 (+0.68%). The price action suggests that the rally is pausing. Today, we expect GBP to trade in a range between 1.3040 and 1.3200."

Price action suggests the rally is pausing; Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range between 1.3040 and 1.3200 vs US Dollar (USD). In the longer run, overbought conditions could lead to a couple of days of range-trading; there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3300 later on, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.