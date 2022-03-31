- GBP/USD on the verge of a bearish weekly close.
- Bears are seeking a fill of the weekly wick and a downside extension.
The following illustrates the pound's bullish trajectory on the daily chart in an M-formation as per prior analysis and live updates:
GBP/USD daily chart
The chart above was from the prior day's close. The price attempts to recover towards the neckline of the formation:
GBP/USD live market
The price is making slower progress on Thursday and given that it has now made a significant correction, the weekly chart's doji candle should be considered as bears seek a weekly bearish close:
GBP/USD weekly chart
The pair has formed a weekly doji and bears will now be on the lookout for this week's close to print bearish. So far so good in this respect and the wick would be expected to be filled in next week with a move that could result in a downside continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
