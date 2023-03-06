GBP/USD pressured by late US Dollar comeback and central bank divergence themes

- GBP/USD losing ground as a comeback in the greenback kicks in.
- Eyes turn to the Fed's chairman Powell and US NFP.
GBP/USD is down some 0.2% on the day as we head toward the Wall Street close with the price traveling between 1.1992 and 1.2048. Despite a soft US Dollar at the start of the day as investors awaited testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Nonfarm Payrolls, GBP stayed pressured as central bank divergences play out.
The Federal Reserve may keep raising interest rates into June while the Bank of England could soon pause policy tightening while the BOE may only have 25bp more of tightening left to do. Key survey data suggest tightness in the UK labour market is abating and the Gross Domestic Product is up next for review.
Analysts at TD Securities argued that it is set to bounce back sharply as many of the special factors that weighed on the December data will reverse. ''A downtick in strike action, a jump in hospital visits, the resumption of the Premier League after the end of the World Cup, and a bounce-back in school attendance likely drove a 0.7% m/m increase in services output. Underlying growth dynamics likely remained weak though,'' the analysts argued.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday will be a driver for the US Dollar as will the jobs report. The analysts at Danske Bank are expecting growth to moderate to 220k after the effects of warm weather and heavy seasonal adjustments in January faded. ''Overall, leading indicators suggest that labor market conditions have remained tight amid a recovering growth outlook. The FOMC blackout period will begin on Saturday 11th of March, so Fed still has the option to guide the markets after the Jobs Report.''
Meanwhile, Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 76% probability the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting, and a 24% likelihood of a 50 basis points increase.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2017
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.1985
|Daily SMA200
|1.1916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.6730 as RBA looks to stretch rates further
The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery above 0.6730 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is looking to add gains further as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce the interest rate decision. The RBA is expected to continue its policy tightening in the battle against soaring inflation.
EUR/USD fails to break above 1.0700 and retreats toward 1.0660 Premium
EUR/USD trimmed gains late on Monday after losing momentum near the 1.0700 area. The Euro was among the biggest gainers on a relatively quiet first day of the week. Volatility is set to increase ahead of central bank meetings and Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold retreats ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Testimony
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,847 after reversing from the highest levels in three weeks. The yellow metal’s latest pullback could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key data/events, as well as a rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields.
SEC takes emergency action against $100-million fraud scheme operator BKCoin
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been tailing the crypto market keenly for the last few years. As a result, enforcement actions every now and then have emerged, with the previous three years noting a significant increase in the same. The SEC took another such action this week.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD set to suffer on a dovish outlook Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce another 25 basis points (bps) hike on March 7, lifting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.35% to 3.60%. The policy decision will be announced on Tuesday at 03:30 GMT.