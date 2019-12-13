Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, notes that GBP/USD has shot up to the 1.3500 region, rising by around 2.5%, post the UK election result which gives the Conservatives a comfortable majority.
“Above today’s high at 1.3515 sits the December 2017 high at 1.3550 and still further up the September 2017 peak at 1.3658 as well as the February 2018 low at 1.3712, all of which are now in focus. Support can be seen between the 1.3382 and 1.3351 February and March highs.”
“Further support is to be found between the 1.3270 late March high and the 1.3217 January peak. There is also support to be seen at the 1.3187 May peak.”
“A daily chart close below the 1.3050 December 12 low would put the 200 day moving average at 1.2699 back on the plate.”
