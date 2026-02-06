GBP/USD: Political risks and BOE outlook – DBS

GBP/USD suffered a double whammy, tumbling by 0.8% to 1.3550 overnight. The market significantly increased bets that the Bank of England would cut the bank rate by 25 bps at the next March meeting. Additionally, GBP’s political risk premium has increased significantly amid a political crisis for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, notes Philip Wee, Senior FX Strategist at DBS.

