The UK will receive a long-awaited Budget next week after the longest period between Budgets since at least 1900. Meanwhile, EU-UK negotiations began this week without hostility. The cable is ready to rebound in the opinion of analysts at Westpac Institutional Bank.
Key quotes
“Last month’s shuffling of Chancellors and floating of balloons about tax-raising initiatives suggested that Govt. might limit the risk of a blowout in the budget deficit (finally back below -2% of GDP).”
“The widening of COVID-19 could actually mean that the Budget proves to be more expansionary in order to bolster nascent lifts in investment while holding to manifesto commitments to increase health, welfare, security services, and education spending.”
“Andrew Bailey, Carney’s replacement, stated this week that more evidence is needed for such an early move and indicated that he is in close discussions with the Treasury with respect to next week’s Budget.”
“Negotiations on the future relations with the EU began this week. Rather than increasing tensions that had led to GBP weakening recently, the talks have proceeded with less apparent hostility. GBP/USD seems poised to rebound within its 1.2725-1.3200 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after slipping on Wednesday as Italy announced school closure amid the coronavirus crisis. In the US, investors fear California's emergency declaration but cheer special spending.
GBP/USD tops 1.29 amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.
Forex Today: California's coronavirus emergency battles US special budget, Biden bounce, Gold stable
The market mood is mixed after the US House of Representatives has passed a special spending bill to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus break. Investors also cheered the victory of centrist Joe Biden in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" contests.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1640
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and remained confined in a range around the $1640 region. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the commodity to build on this week's positive move.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.