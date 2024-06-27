GBP/USD pinned to key technical levels ahead of Friday’s US inflation update

GBP/USD is mired in long-term averages near 1.2620.

Mixed US data on Thursday left risk appetite in the lurch.

US PCE Price Index inflation to round out the week’s data releases.

GBP/USD waffled on Thursday, churning in empty yet familiar chart paper between long-term moving averages, with price action sandwiched between the 1.2700 and 1.2600 handles. US data came in mixed, leaving market sentiment to grind into the middle as investors await Friday’s key US inflation print.

Forex Today: US inflation comes to the fore... again

Before key US price growth data, the upcoming US Presidential Election is expected in the early Friday market session. Investors will be keeping one ear out for any hints regarding potential policy plans from all of the US candidates.

During the London market window, the UK also drops revisions to first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Median market forecasts expect UK GDP growth to hold steady at the initial print of 0.6% QoQ.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended Jun 21 came in better than expected, showing 233K net new jobless benefits seekers compared to the forecast 236K, and down slightly further from the previous week’s 238K. The four-week average for Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 236K, bringing the newest week-on-week figure back below the running average.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) met expectations on Thursday, with Q1 GDP slightly revised to 1.4% from the initial print of 1.3%. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures in the first quarter also rose slightly, ticking up to 3.7% QoQ versus the forecast hold at 3.6%. Thursday’s upcoming Presidential debate, due to start after the day’s market close, will draw some attention as investors keep an eye out for possible policy hints from candidates.

Friday’s US PCE Price Index inflation print will be the week’s key data figure as investors hope for continued cooling in US inflation numbers to help push the Federal Reserve (Fed) closer toward rate cuts. At current cut, core PCE Price Index inflation is forecast to tick down to 0.1% MoM in May from 0.2%.

Economic Indicator Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM) The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month.The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish. Read more. Next release: Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis Why it matters to traders? After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.

GBP/USD technical outlook

The Cable has ground to a halt at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2611, with the pair hamstrung between 1.2700 and 1.2600, and Thursday’s price action caught between the 200-day and 50-day EMAs.

Downside pressure is more apparent on intraday charts, with a clear low-side drift baked into hourly candlesticks as buyers remain unable to push intraday price action back above the 200-hour EMA at 1.2674.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart