GBP/USD pierces 1.3300 on US data, Fed takes the spotlight

- United States first-tier data releases showed why it is the world’s largest economy.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy in the American afternoon.
- GBP/USD trades at its lowest since mid-May, without signs of downward exhaustion.
The GBP/USD pair shed over 60 pips early in the American session on Wednesday and defies the 1.3300 figure, as investors weigh better-than-expected United States (US) data. The Sterling Pound (GBP) held ground throughout the first half of the day, but capitulated to broad US Dollar (USD) demand.
US economic resilience largely proved
Without data from the United Kingdom, the focus is on the US, which released several first-tier figures. On the one hand, the the July ADP Employment Change report showed that the private sector added 104K new positions in July, much better than the 78K expected. Furthermore, June reading was revised to -23K, better than the -33K previously reported.
The country then reported the flash estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), showing that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter, much better than the 2.4% anticipated or the -0.5% from Q1. Finally, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 2.5% in the same quarter, down from the 3.5% posted in the three months to March.
The combination of upbeat figures showed the US economy is beyond resilient in a critical moment: the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its decision on monetary policy in the American afternoon. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold, floating between 4.25% and 4.50% amid policymakers’ concerns related to the potential impact of tariffs on the economy.
US President Donald Trump has expressed his anger at the Fed’s stubbornness to keep interest rates so high, and demanded that it be trimmed by at least 3 points. Whereas the Fed announces today, the focus will clearly be on the President's response to the decision. Fresh threats to fire Chair Jerome Powell will likely be at the top of Trump’s list.
Technical perspective: Lower lows in sight
The GBP/USD pair has fallen for six consecutive days and currently trades at levels that were last seen in mid-May. The strong downward momentum is clear in intraday time frames with technical indicators in the 4-hour chart heading south within oversold readings but far from suggesting downward exhaustion.
The first line of buyers stands at around 1.3250, followed by the 1.3200 mark. A break below the latter will back the case of a steeper decline towards the critical 1.3000 threshold. On the upside, investors will be looking for a recovery beyond 1.3360 before feeling confident enough to add longs, aiming them for a test of the 1.3420 area.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.69%
|0.37%
|0.42%
|0.32%
|0.86%
|0.60%
|0.70%
|EUR
|-0.69%
|-0.30%
|-0.38%
|-0.40%
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.37%
|0.30%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.45%
|0.24%
|0.36%
|JPY
|-0.42%
|0.38%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.52%
|0.27%
|0.37%
|CAD
|-0.32%
|0.40%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.54%
|0.28%
|0.41%
|AUD
|-0.86%
|-0.11%
|-0.45%
|-0.52%
|-0.54%
|-0.20%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|-0.60%
|0.09%
|-0.24%
|-0.27%
|-0.28%
|0.20%
|0.12%
|CHF
|-0.70%
|-0.05%
|-0.36%
|-0.37%
|-0.41%
|0.08%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 post-US GDP data
EUR/USD keeps its bearish tone well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, breaching below the 1.1500 contention zone on the back of further gains in the US Dollar. The move higher in the Greenback follows the better-than-expected ADP data and a firm flash Q2 GDP figures.
GBP/USD trims gains near 1.3340 on USD strength
The British Pound manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, with GBP/USD now reducing its earlier gains and returning to the 1.3340 zone after bottoming out in new two-month troughs in the previous day. In the meantime, Cable’s acceptable advance comes despite extra gains in the Greenback, backed by solid data releases.
Gold faces some selling pressure near $3,320 ahead of Fed
Gold’s downside momentum now gathers pace and sends the yellow metal to the $3,320 zone midweek, while traders assess the latest US data and gear up for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.
BoC set to keep interest rate on hold amid tariff uncertainty
The July meeting could be the fourth consecutive decision with rates at 2.75%. US tariffs would remain in the spotlight at Governor Macklem’s press conference. The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.