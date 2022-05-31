- GBP/USD consolidates the first daily loss in five, mildly bid of late.
- DXY fades bounce off monthly low even as Yellen, Biden support Fed actions to tame inflation.
- Allegations on UK PM Johnson, NIP tussle and doubts over BOE’s performance probe cable buyers.
- US ISM PMIs, qualitative catalysts could determine short-term moves.
GBP/USD marches confidently above 1.2600 as it reverses the first daily loss in five during Wednesday’s quiet morning in Asia. That said, the cable refreshed daily top around 1.2610 by the press time.
The quote’s recent uptick could be linked to the US dollar’s failure to keep the bounce off one-month low, despite the increasing chatters surrounding inflation and the Fed’s prudent role.
Recently, US President Joe Biden praised the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) task in controlling price increases, followed by comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s acceptance that she was wrong about inflation. “US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was wrong in the past about the path inflation would take, but said taming price hikes is President Joe Biden's top priority and he supports the Federal Reserve's actions to achieve that,” said Reuters.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) flashed the first daily positive in four by the end of Tuesday’s trading, despite a pullback from 102.17. The greenback gauge recovered the previous day as the US traders cheered hawkish comments from Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller, as well as upbeat data at home.
Fed’s Waller said that he supports lifting interest rates by another 50 bps at the next several Fed meetings and that the policy rate should be above neutral by the end of the year to reduce demand, reported Reuters. On the other hand, the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and CB Consumer Confidence both rose past forecasts for May whereas the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index dropped to the lowest levels in two years.
At home, agitations over UK PM Boris Johnson’s party during the covid-led lockdowns join the disappointment of British business leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) to weigh on the GBP/USD prices. On the same line are the doubts over the Bank of England’s (BOE) role in taming inflation. “In a downbeat assessment of the UK’s economic prospects, the impact of Brexit and the potential ‘politicization’ of monetary policy, the US investment bank (Bank of America) believes that investors will dump the pound after sustained weakness,” per The Times.
Looking forward, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May, expected 54.5 versus 55.4 prior, will decorate the calendar while Fedspeak and other risk catalysts may entertain GBP/USD traders.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the 13-day-old rising trend line keeps GBP/USD sellers hopeful until the quote stays below 1.2690.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.261
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2444
|Daily SMA50
|1.2765
|Daily SMA100
|1.3099
|Daily SMA200
|1.3327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls are moving in again within bullish territory ahead of GDP
AUD/USD bulls driving higher, but a correction could be on the cards. Aussie is near the highs of the Asian session pre-Tokyop open. The GDP data today will be keenly eyed for further clues as to the path of interest rates in Australia.
EUR/USD oscillates above 1.0730 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Eurozone and US data
EUR/USD is juggling around 1.0733 ahead of multiple economic events. An improvement is expected in the eurozone jobless rate at 6.7% vs. 6.8% earlier. ECB policymaker is expecting two consecutive rate hikes in June and September by 25 bps.
Gold sees more downside to near $1,820 ahead of Manufacturing PMI
Gold price has given a downside break from its previous consolidation formed in a $1,846.20-1,864.16 range in the New York session. The precious metal has turned extremely volatile as investors are bracing for a rise in the extent of the hawkish stance to be dictated by the Fed in June.
Where to buy before Bitcoin price rallies to $35,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!