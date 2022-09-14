- UK inflation underpinned the Sterling, appreciating and recovering some ground vs. the buck.
- US prices paid by producers dropped, flashing signs of easing.
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Break above 1.1600, to open the door for higher prices; otherwise, it might re-test the YTD lows.
The GBP/USD is trimming some of Tuesday’s losses after UK’s CPI showed signs of decelerating, while the US prices paid by producers for August ticked up, particularly in core PPI, in line with Tuesday’s CPI reading.
During the day, the GBP/USD hit a daily low of 1.1479. but edged higher, following the UK’s report, sending the GBP/USD above the 1.1500 figure towards its daily high at around current exchange rates. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.1565, above its opening price by 0.65%.
The US Department of Labor reported on Wednesday that August’s Producer Price Index (PPI) moderated, dropping 0.1% MoM, aligned with forecasts, while the annual reading edged lower by a full percentage point to 8.7% vs. 9.8% in the previous month. Regarding core PPI, every month rose by 0.4% but annually exceeded estimations, topping at around 7.3%.
On the UK front, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation ticked lower in August after breaking the 10% threshold, which was last seen in 40 years. Even though it’s good news for the Bank of England (BoE), it would not deter the central bank from increasing rates. Also, the appointment of a new Prime Minister in the figure of Liz Truss keeps market players at bay, waiting for its energy bill plan to kick in.
Analysts at ING wrote in a note that they expect the Bank of England (BoE) to raise rates by 50 bps next week, despite the environment not favoring the British pound. They added, “Slow growth and weaker equity markets should leave sterling as an underperformer.”
What to watch
An absent UK economic docket would keep traders leaning on US dollar dynamics. The US economic calendar will feature unemployment claims, the NY and Philly Fed Business Indices, alongside important Retail Sales figures.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart depicts the pair recovering from weekly lows under the 1.1500 psychological level. A daily close above the September 12 low at 1.1600 would pave the way towards the 1.1700 figure, but a tranche of US economic data, ahead of the FOMC’s meeting, might refrain traders from opening fresh bets vs. the greenback. On the downside, a break below 1.1500 will re-expose the YTD low at 1.1404.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1565
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1.1493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1683
|Daily SMA50
|1.1902
|Daily SMA100
|1.2138
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1492
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1405
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
