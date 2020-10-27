GBP/USD pares intraday gains, still comfortable above 1.3000 mark post-US data

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3000 mark amid a softer tone surrounding the USD.
- The US political uncertainty, a modest rebound in equity markets undermined the safe-haven USD.
- Brexit uncertainties held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside for the major.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 55-60 pips from daily swing lows and shot to fresh daily tops, near the 1.3060 region in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair continued attracting some dip-buying near the key 1.3000 psychological mark, or 200-day SMA support and was being supported by a mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar. Despite negative news surrounding the second wave of coronavirus infections, the greenback struggled to gain any meaningful traction on the back of growing wariness about the US presidential election.
The incoming polls have been indicating a solid lead for the Democrat candidate Joe Biden over the incumbent President Donald Trump. However, a narrow gap in certain key swing states fueled uncertainty about the actual outcome. This, in turn, held the USD bulls on the defensive and was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to snap three consecutive days of the losing streak.
Apart from this, a modest rebound in the equity markets further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. However, the slow progress in the US stimulus talks, along with worries about the potential economic impact of fresh coronavirus-induced lockdown measures might keep a lid on the optimism. This should continue to benefit the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
The USD remained depressed through the early North American session and seemed rather unimpressed by Tuesday's release of stronger-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders data. In fact, the headline orders expanded by 1.9% MoM in September while orders excluding transportation increased by 0.8% as against consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the upside for the GBP/USD pair is more likely to remain limited as investors await for updates from extended Brexit talks before placing fresh directional bets. It is worth recalling that he EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier has extended his stay in London until Wednesday. The development was seen as a positive sign raised hopes for a last-minute Brexit trade deal.
Investors, however, remain sceptic about a deal amid differences over the key sticking point of fisheries. This, eventually, kept a lid on any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair, which has now retreated around 25-30 pips from daily tops and was last seen trading with only modest gains, around the 1.3030 region.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3038
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.297
|Daily SMA50
|1.3013
|Daily SMA100
|1.2863
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3075
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3151
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.