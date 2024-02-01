GBP/USD oscillates in trading range below 1.2700 ahead of BoE rate decision

- GBP/USD consolidates in a yearly trading band of 1.2600–1.2800 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- FOMC agreed unanimously to keep the rate steady for the fourth straight month.
- BoE is widely anticipated to hold interest rates steady at 5.25% on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair remains confined within a trading range between 1.2600 and 1.2800 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Bank of England (BoE) will announce the interest rate decision later in the day, which is widely anticipated to keep its monetary status quo. The major pair currently trades near 1.2678, gaining 0.04% on the day.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) agreed unanimously to keep the benchmark Federal Funds Rate between 5.25% and 5.5% for the fourth straight month. The committee will be patient to ensure that the lower inflation rate remains within the 2% target sustainably. Fed Chair Jerome Powell closed the door to the possibility of a rate cut in March, but the markets continue to judge the May FOMC meeting as the most likely for the Fed to start easing policy.
On the British Pound front, the BoE is widely anticipated to hold interest rates steady at 5.25% on Thursday. Nonetheless, investors will monitor the policy outlook and language for hints about future rate cuts. The labor market showed signs of rebalancing, but a vulnerable economic outlook could be a factor that will force BoE policymakers to discuss rate cuts. This, in turn, might exert some selling pressure on the GBP.
Looking ahead, the BoE monetary policy meeting and the BoE's Governor Bailey speech will be the highlights on Thursday. On the US docket, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released. The highly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be due on Friday. The US economy is expected to add 180,000 jobs in January.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2683
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2674
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2707
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2467
|Daily SMA200
|1.2562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2751
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2658
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2649
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2823
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
