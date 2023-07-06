GBP/USD oscillates in a range around 1.2700 mark, upside potential seems limited

- GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow range on Friday.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes, a softer risk tone underpins the USD and caps the pair.
- Looming recession risks act as a headwind for the GBP and favours bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and currently trade around the 1.2700 mark, nearly unchanged for the day.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) push the US Dollar (USD) to a fresh weekly high, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. In fact, minutes from the June FOMC policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that almost all members supported resuming rate hikes as inflation remains unacceptably high. Furthermore, some members were in Favor of raising rates rather than pausing at the June meeting, flagging a very tight labor market that threatens to push wages and inflation higher.
The hawkish outlook reaffirms market bets for a 25 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC meeting on July 25-26 and led to the overnight sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone further benefits the safe-haven Greenback and should contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. Against the backdrop of worries about a global economic downturn, the risk of a further escalation in a trade conflict between China and the US tempers investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
Apart from this, fears that more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) could push the UK economy into recession suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. In fact, the markets are currently pricing in the possibility of a further 130 bps of tightening through to the turn of the year. Moreover, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey last week justified the decision to hike interest rates by a jumbo 50 bps on June 22 and said that rates could remain at peak levels for longer than traders currently expect.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from sub-1.2600 levels touched last week. Market participants now look to the UK Construction PMI for some impetus ahead of the US economic docket - featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ISM Services PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data. The focus, however, remains glued to the closely-watched US monthly jobs data - popularly known as the NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2708
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2692
|Daily SMA50
|1.2564
|Daily SMA100
|1.2397
|Daily SMA200
|1.2141
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly High
|1.276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2591
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2778
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6650 after Australia trade data
AUD/USD has managed to hold above the 0.6650 level after the Australian Trade Balance data showed an unexpected widening of trade surplus in May. Traders remain cautious amid US-SIno tensions and ahead of the key US jobs data.
USD/JPY keeps losses near 144.50 amid intervention fears, softer risk tone
USD/JPY is trading under mild bearish pressure near 144.50 early Thursday. Intervention fears, along with a softer risk tone, benefit the safe-haven Yen and exert pressure. The BoJ-Fed policy divergence favors bullish traders and should help limit any further losses.
Gold inches back closer to $1,920, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price regains some positive traction on Thursday and recovers a part of the overnight losses. A generally weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upside seems limited. Hawkish major central banks might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the metal.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.