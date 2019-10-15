GBP/USD: Options market turns bullish on Sterling for first since January 2018

- GBP/USD risk reversals hit the highest level since January 2018.
- The options market has turned bullish on Sterling for the first time in nearly two years.
- Investors are likely anticipating a Brexit breakthrough and adding bets to position for a rally in Sterling.
The options market has turned bullish on the British Pound (GBP) for the first time since January 2018, a sign the investors are anticipating Brexit breakthrough and adding bets to position for a rally in Sterling.
One-month risk reversals (GBP1MRR), a gauge of calls to puts on the GBP, rose above zero on Friday and currently stands at 0.25 – the highest level in 21 months.
A positive number indicates the volatility claimed by the call options (bullish bets) is higher than the volatility claimed by the put options (bearish bets). Put simply, the market has turned bullish on Sterling after a gap of nearly two years.
Focus on Brexit
The probability of Britain securing an orderly exit from the European Union this week has dropped following comments by Finland’s Prime Minister that the time has run out.
Even so, the British Pound may remain better bid as there are renewed mutterings about another Brexit summit, possibly around the end of the month, according to the BBC.
Also, the GBP may find bids if the UK Average Earnings (Aug) blow past expectations. The data is scheduled for release at 08:30 GMT.
If the data disappoints expectations and Brexit sound bites turn pessimistic, the GBP/USD may drop sharply. The fall may be accentuated by the unwinding of the bullish bets (call options). As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.2618, representing marginal gains on the day.
GBP1MRR
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2618
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2391
|Daily SMA50
|1.2281
|Daily SMA100
|1.2412
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2515
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers an inside day ahead of German Zew survey
EUR/USD created an inside day or inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, indicating investor indecision and impending volatility and has made Tuesday's close pivotal. A bullish close could be seen if the German Zew Survey data betters expectations by a big margin.
GBP/USD: Options market turns bullish on Sterling for first since January 2018
The options market has turned bullish on the British Pound (GBP) for the first time since January 2018, a sign the investors are anticipating Brexit breakthrough and adding bets to position for a rally in Sterling. One-month risk reversals (GBP1MRR) rose above zero on Friday and currently stands at 0.25 – the highest level in 21 months.
USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo's opening hour, down -0.02% despite the concerns over the 'Phase1' deal made between China and the US on Friday. Looking ahead, eyes are on US Industrial Production and Fed speakers.
Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support
The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged.
UK jobs report preview: GBP/USD set to react to figures that go with the Brexit mood
Finding a job in the UK is more accessible than in the past and pay is rising – but that does not move the pound these days. The employment report is scheduled two days ahead of the critical EU Summit and 16 ahead of Brexit Day.