GBP/USD on the defensive below mid-1.2800s ahead of Powell

- UK political uncertainty, softer UK CPI held the GBP bulls on the defensive.
- Sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and helped limit the downside.
- Investors look forward to Powell’s testimony for some short-term impetus.
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.2800s through the early North-American session on Wednesday.
The pair extended its sideways consolidative price action for the second consecutive session as investors remained on the sidelines, awaiting a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Traders refrained from placing any directional bets
Given the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the UK snap election in December, though is biased towards a majority for Conservatives, investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets.
It is worth recalling that the Brexit party leader – Nigel Farage on Tuesday refused to make additional concessions apart from the decision to not challenge any of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservatives.
The British Pound was further weighed down by Wednesday's softer UK consumer inflation figures, which eased more than expected to 1.5% YoY rate in October and raised odds of BoE easing in the coming months.
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move amid a sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the major.
Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the latest US CPI print for October as the key focus remains on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, scheduled later during the US trading session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2835
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2877
|Daily SMA50
|1.2586
|Daily SMA100
|1.2455
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2874
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
EUR/USD battles 1.10 amid weak US inflation, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as US CPI missed with 2.3% YoY. Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill is awaited. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.