GBP/USD on the back foot, focus on UK politics, GDP

- GBP/USD seesaws near three-week low as odds of no-deal Brexit increase.
- UK PM signals preparedness to disobey Benn Bill, facing challenges over conflict of interest when he was London Mayor.
- Tory conference supports PM Johnson’s get Brexit done theory, remainers trying to push PM towards following the Brexit delay bill.
With the increasing odds of no-deal Brexit, the GBP/USD pair stays on the back foot near three week low while taking rounds to 1.2290 ahead of the London open on Monday.
Not only the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s readiness to avoid the Benn Bill, which pushes the Tory leader to extend Brexit beyond October 31, but comments favoring timely Brexit from the key British personalities like Michael Gove, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Barclay also exert downside pressure on the GBP/USD pair. As per the BBC, the trio reiterated the PM’s message of Brexit at the start of the Conservative annual conference that will last till October 02.
Elsewhere, the Tory leader is under pressure amid allegation of mishandling public funds while being the London Mayor. Additionally, the opponents of Brexit, popularly known as remainers, are under process to form a cross-party alliance to push the PM towards following the Benn Bill in all cases.
On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) stays positive amid safe-haven demand while also ignoring pessimism surrounding the case against US President Donald Trump and the US-China trade tussle.
While Brexit headlines will keep directing near-term Cable moves, with recent report from the Guardian stating pessimism of Germany’s parliamentary state secretary to the interior minister, final reading of the second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the UK and the Chicago Purchasing Mangers’ Index (PMI) for September from the United States (US) could decorate today’s economic calendar.
Forecasts suggest, the British GDP to recover to 0.5% from -0.2% initial estimate while the US manufacturing gauge may improve to 50.5 from 50.4.
Technical Analysis
The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) near 1.2260 acts as immediate support holding the key to pair’s further declines to 1.2180 while an upside break above 21-day SMA level of 1.2355 could recall 1.2400 on the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes third straight monthly loss, focus on German CPI
EUR/USD is on track to report the third consecutive monthly loss. The pair may print fresh 2.5-year lows on a dismal German labor market and inflation data. Italian bond yields may spike, adding to bearish pressures around the EUR.
GBP/USD on the back foot, focus on UK politics, GDP
With the increasing odds of no-deal Brexit, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot near three-week lows below 1.2300 ahead of the London open. Markets eye fresh UK political developments and Q2 final GDP release.
USD/JPY rejected at 108.00 after a breakout on the weekly chart
USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 107.93, having faced rejection at 108.00 in Asia. The psychological resistance proved a tough nut to crack despite the uptick in the futures on the S&P 500.
Gold: Eyes biggest monthly loss since August 2018
Gold is on track to report its biggest monthly loss since August 2018. The yellow metal is on the defensive with the daily chart reporting a bearish setup. That is the biggest monthly loss since August 2018. Back then, the yellow metal had dropped by 1.82%.
Forces of Movement at the Start of Q4 19
The world's largest economy appears to have grown by about 2% in Q3 at an annualized pace, the same as in Q2, and in line with what many Fed officials understand to be trend growth.