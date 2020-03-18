GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pounds decimated into 1985 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD lost about 10% in seven days. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1797 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is melting down in the last seven days as the market is trading to its lowest since 1985. USD strength is taking its toll on GBP/USD. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure in 1985 lows trading well below its main SMAs. The sellers are in control and a break below the 1.1797 support can lead to further losses towards 1.11760 and 1.1680 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen near the 1.1880, 1.1960 and 1.2100 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.1880, 1.1960, 1.2100
Support: 1.1797, 1.1760, 1.1680
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1828
Today Daily Change -0.0227
Today Daily Change % -1.88
Today daily open 1.2055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2789
Daily SMA50 1.2933
Daily SMA100 1.2971
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2274
Previous Daily Low 1.2002
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.217
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1947
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2491

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

