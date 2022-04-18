- GBP/USD is sinking as a firm US dollar takes the lead.
- The Fed sentiment is a driving force along with the risks associated with the Russin crisis.
GBP/USD is down some 0.22% and has fallen from a high of 1.3064 to a low of 1.3025. The US dollar is taking the lead on Easter Monday in holiday conditions with plenty at stake for the week ahead in both economic data, central bank sentiment and the Ukraine crisis.
There are still no signs of progress in peace talks between the two nations. From the weekend, Reuters reported that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations.
Meanwhile, the markets will be keeping an ear to the ground for Fed speak. Firstly, St. Louis Fed President and FOMC member James Bullard are slated and would be expected to offer further insight into the likely monetary policy action by the Fed. However, the mega event will be the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is due later this week.
''We are of the view that the Fed is broadly in-sync with the move toward the vicinity of neutral by the end of 2022, with Governor Brainard supporting that view recently. Chair Powell's remarks in an IMF panel on the global economy will get the focus of the attention,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''While the Fed is signalling its intent to reach neutrality by year-end, and to start an aggressive QT regime, outflows from gold markets have been scarce as participants are happy to retain some optionality against the Fed's stated plan amid growth concerns,'' the analysts added.
Meanwhile, the sentiment around the Bank of England is dovish from the dovish hike delivered in March on around concerns over the growth outlook. Nevertheless, stronger-than-expected inflation over the coming weeks could add pressure to act more decisively.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3027
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.311
|Daily SMA50
|1.3262
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
