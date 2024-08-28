1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “The level to monitor is 1.3320. After GBP soared last Friday, we indicated on Monday (26 Aug, spot at 1.3215) that ‘the sharp and rapid rise is coupled with strong momentum.’ We expected GBP to continue to rise and indicated that ‘the next level to monitor is 1.3320.’ There is no change in our view. Overall, only a breach of 1.3145 (‘strong support’ level previously at 1.3105) would mean that the GBP strength has run its course.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We did not anticipate GBP to soar to a fresh 2-1/2 year high of 1.3269 yesterday (we were expecting range trading). The rapid buildup momentum suggests further GBP strength today. However, GBP does not appear to possess enough momentum to reach the major resistance at 1.3320 (there is another resistance at 1.3295). To keep the momentum going, GBP must not break below 1.3215 with minor support at 1.3235.”

The Pound Sterling (GBP) could strengthen further, but it does not appear to possess enough momentum to reach the major resistance at 1.3320, UOB Group FX strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

