GBP/USD marches towards 1.1950 as investors ignore aggressive Fed bets, UK data in focus

- GBP/USD is aiming to recapture the immediate resistance of 1.1950 as USD Index has extended losses.
- Investors have started shrugging off volatility associated with aggressive Fed rate hike bets.
- A continuation of the UK’s manufacturing sector contraction might force the BoE to consider a steady monetary policy.
The GBP/USD pair has comfortably shifted its business above 1.1950 in the Asian session. The Cable is looking to stretch its recovery towards 1.1950 amid the absence of sheer anxiety among investors for the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release. Also, investors have started shrugging off volatility associated with aggressive Fed rate hike bets. Investors understand the fact that higher inflation could be tamed by restrictive measures from the Fed, therefore, more rates from the Fed are a reality.
S&P500 futures have extended their losses in the Asian session after a nosedive Thursday where investors were discouraged by higher taxes on corporations, billionaires, and rich investors. Higher taxes on corporations will trim their Net Profit margins and investors would get reduced dividends on their investments.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped below Thursday’s low at 105.13 on hopes that the US labor market is not solid now as considered earlier. An 11% jump in Initial Jobless Claims and four-fold planned lay-offs by US firms are indicating that the US labor market could decelerate ahead. This might compel the Fed to continue its moderate pace for hiking rates further.
However, the release of the US NFP will be of utmost importance to the market. As per the projections, the US economy has recorded a jump in the number of payrolls by 203K in February. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.4%.
On the Pound Sterling front, Manufacturing sector data will be keenly watched. Monthly Manufacturing production (Jan) and Industrial Production are expected to contract by 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.
Investors should be aware of the fact that the performance of the UK manufacturing sector has remained vulnerable in the past few months. This could force the Bank of England (BoE) to pause the policy-tightening process for the time being and allow current monetary policy to show its impact.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.193
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2015
|Daily SMA50
|1.213
|Daily SMA100
|1.201
|Daily SMA200
|1.1903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1939
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1832
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2003
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2068
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
USD/JPY bears are moving in ahead of BoJ
USD/JPY is at 135.90, compared with 136.82 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock market close. Today's policy decision is the last scheduled one for Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is set to expire on April 8.
AUD/USD looks set for a breakdown of 0.6580 ahead of US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has delivered a less-confident rebound to near 0.6580 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is navigating in a territory of 0.6580-0.6636 for the past two trading sessions. Investors should brace for sheer volatility as the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will provide clear guidance.
Softer United States Treasury bond yields lure bulls, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed
Gold price portrays the typical pre-data caution as it seesaws around the $1,830 resistance confluence during early Friday, following the biggest daily run-up in a week. Fears emanating from China, US President Biden’s budget proposal cap Gold prices amid pre-data anxiety.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
Bank of Japan Preview: Kuroda’s and ultra-loose policy farewell Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Friday, March 10, at around 3:00 GMT. It will be the last meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda from April on.