TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.3140 and 1.3245 – UOB Group

GBP/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.3140 and 1.3245 – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to consolidate between 1.3140 and 1.3245. In the longer run, GBP is still negative, but it remains to be seen if 1.3100 is within reach during this phase of weakness, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

GBP is still negative on the day

24-HOUR VIEW: "Two days ago, GBP dropped sharply to a low of 1.3248. Yesterday, when GBP was at 1.3270, we indicated the following: 'The decline appears excessive, but with no signs of stabilisation just yet, there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3240. Given the oversold conditions, a sustained drop below this level appears unlikely. The next support at 1.3210 is also unlikely to come into view.' However, downward momentum was stronger than we expected, as GBP dropped sharply for the second straight day, reaching a low of 1.3142. GBP rebounded from the low to close at 1.3196 (-0.57%). The rebound from oversold conditions suggests that GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. Today, GBP is more likely to consolidate between 1.3140 and 1.3245."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Yesterday (29 Oct, spot at 1.3270), we highlighted that 'renewed downward momentum suggests GBP could decline further to 1.3210.' We did not expect GBP to break 1.3210 so soon, as it plummeted to a low of 1.3142. Although the weakness in GBP that started in the middle of last week remains intact, conditions are deeply oversold. It is also worth noting that the 1.3140 level was tested in August but held. While we are holding on to our negative view, it remains to be seen if the next technical target at 1.3100 is within reach during this phase of weakness. On the upside, if GBP breaks above 1.3285 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.3340 yesterday), it would mean that the weakness is stabilising."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD stays in the red above 1.1600 in European trading on Thursday. The pair stays supported amid broad US Dollar weakness, while paying little heed to the German and Eurozone Q3 GDP figures ahead of the ECB policy announcements. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD holds the previous day's late rebound above 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair gains positive traction amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. 

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold sticks to its intraday bullish bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and moves away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday amid concerns about economic risks.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers