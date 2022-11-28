GBP/USD fluctuates below 1.2100. Economists at ING expect the Pound Sterling to remain under pressure amid prospects of recession.
GBP/USD gains will not last
“Three-month GBP/USD traded volatility prices are now under 12% having been near 19% in late September. Clearly, Sterling trading conditions have settled down even as recession expectations solidify.”
“Our view is that these GBP/USD gains will not last and we would not be surprised to see fresh selling interest emerging near the 200-Day Moving Average at 1.2177 or at best the 50% retracement of the 2021-22 drop – at 1.2300.”
“The current inversion in yield curves around the world does, for a change, look to be a likely harbinger of recession. And with its large current account deficit, Sterling should be expected to remain vulnerable.”
