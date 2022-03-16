GBP/USD keeps bounce off four-month low around mid-1.3000s ahead of Fed

- GBP/USD extends U-turn from multi-day bottom amid sluggish markets, USD retreat.
- UK announced additional sanctions on Russia, Moscow-Kyiv talks continue.
- Upbeat UK jobs report underpins hopes of BOE’s successive rate hikes but the inflation woes may test the cable bulls.
- Fed is up for a 0.25% rate hike, major attention is on the economic projections, Chairman Powell’s speech.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3040-50 amid anxious market conditions during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The cable pair snapped a three-day downtrend to bounce off the lowest levels since November 2021 following the upbeat UK jobs report. Also on the positive side was the US dollar’s retreat amid pre-Fed caution.
That said, the UK Claimant Count Change dropped to -48.1K for February, versus -31.9K prior, whereas the ILO Unemployment Rate declined below 4.0% market forecasts and 4.1% previous readouts to 3.9% for three months ended in January.
Read: UK Unemployment Rate drops to 3.9% in January vs. 4.0% expected
The US Dollar Index (DXY) declined for the first time in four days on Tuesday, down 0.05% around 98.90 by the press time, as the US Treasury yields fail to stay firmer around a multi-day high. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields ended Tuesday unchanged despite rising to mid-2019 levels during the initial day, down two basis points (bps) to 2.142% at the latest. On the same line, the five-year bond coupon also eases from the highest levels since May 2019 marked the previous day. Further, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite the positive performance of Wall Street.
It’s worth noting that the recent cautious optimism surrounding the Ukraine-Russia peace talks and hopes of faster monetary policy tightening by the Bank of England (BOE) favor the GBP/USD bulls. However, fresh covid fears from China and the wider bullish expectations from the Fed challenge the pair buyers.
Looking forward, Ukraine-Russia updates, China COVID-19 news and the US Retail Sales for February, expected to ease to 0.4% from 3.8% prior, will direct the GBP/USD moves ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Is history a guide?
Technical analysis
Unless crossing December’s low of 1.3160, GBP/USD remains vulnerable to visit a downward sloping support line from April 2021, around 1.2950 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3042
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3042
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3331
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3438
|Daily SMA200
|1.3615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3089
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3176
