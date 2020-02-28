GBP/USD witnessed some intraday selling on Thursday following the collapse on US bond yields and Fed rate cut speculations which weighed on the USD and helped limit the downside. Investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the UK-EU Brexit negotiations, according to Haresh Menghani from FXStreet
Key quotes
“The coronavirus fears-led brutal selling in equities continued boosting demand for traditional safe-haven assets and dragged the US Treasury bond yields to fresh record lows. This coupled with speculations that the Fed will cut interest rates to offset the impact of a spreading coronavirus exerted some heavy pressure on the greenback.”
“The incoming Brexit-headlines might continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP price dynamics. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and Chicago PMI – might produce some trading opportunities on the last day of the week.”
“Market participants will keep a close watch on any fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, which remains a key theme in the global financial markets and continue to infuse some volatility in the FX market.
“The pair, however, seems unlikely to make any big moves as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the EU-UK trade talks starting Monday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds 1.10 as Fed cut odds rise amid the coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, holding onto gains as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Forex Today: Coronavirus crash boosts EUR, JPY as USD only beats minors, more carnage awaited
The stock market sell-off has worsened as major US indices fell over 4% on Thursday and over 10% from the highs.
WTI: Bears break $46.00 to refresh 13-month low, focus on $44.50
WTI drops to $45.86, down 1.92%, during the early Friday. In doing so, the oil benchmark tests the lowest since January 02, 2019. Failures to register pullback, a sustained trading below the initial monthly bottom keeps sellers hopeful.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.